Borsa Istanbul, Nasdaq OMX sign strategic partnership deal
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Borsa Istanbul, Nasdaq OMX sign strategic partnership deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - NASDAQ OMX Group and Borsa Istanbul signed a partnership deal on Wednesday under which Nasdaq will provide exchange technology to the Turkish bourse, both exchanges said in a joint statement.

Borsa Istanbul will integrate and operate NASDAQ OMX’s market technologies for trading, clearing, market surveillance and risk management, covering all asset classes including energy contracts, the statement said.

The deal aims to expand Borsa Istanbul’s global presence, while strengthening Istanbul’s position as a regional hub for capital markets, it said.

