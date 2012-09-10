FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to decide on partner for 2nd nuclear plant in 2012-minister
#Daimler
September 10, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Turkey to decide on partner for 2nd nuclear plant in 2012-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey will decide this year who will build a second nuclear power plant planned for its Black Sea coast, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday in comments broadcast on television.

Turkey has no nuclear energy plants at present but has ambitious plans to build plants over the next decade in order to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

The country plans to build a first nuclear plant on the Mediterranean with Russia’s Rosatom.

Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

