No decision yet on second Turkish nuclear plant -energy minister

ANKARA, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday talks were continuing with Japan and China on the construction of a second nuclear power plant, but that no decision had yet been made on who would build the facility.

“When the competition is over we will take the decision over which country is going to build the plant. We haven’t made a decision for the nuclear power plant yet,” Yildiz told Reuters in an interview.

The Nikkei business daily said on Thursday that Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France’s Areva SA had won an order to build the plant.