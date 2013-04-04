FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No decision yet on second Turkish nuclear plant -energy minister
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

No decision yet on second Turkish nuclear plant -energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday talks were continuing with Japan and China on the construction of a second nuclear power plant, but that no decision had yet been made on who would build the facility.

“When the competition is over we will take the decision over which country is going to build the plant. We haven’t made a decision for the nuclear power plant yet,” Yildiz told Reuters in an interview.

The Nikkei business daily said on Thursday that Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France’s Areva SA had won an order to build the plant.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seza Seder; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.