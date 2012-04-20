FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to start talks with Candu on nuclear plant
April 20, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey to start talks with Candu on nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state electricity power company EUAS and Canada’s CANDU, a unit of SNC-Lavalin Group, will discuss building a nuclear power plant in Turkey, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Friday.

Turkey is also in talks with South Korea, Japan and China on building the plant, Yildiz said at an energy conference. Candu will carry out a six-month feasibility study, while the others will have two months, he also said.

The nuclear power station is to be built on Turkey’s Black Sea coast. It plans to build a first nuclear plant on the Mediterranean with Russia’s Rosatom.

