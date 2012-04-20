FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Canada's Candu competes for Turkish nuclear project
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Canada's Candu competes for Turkish nuclear project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Candu Energy, a unit of SNC-Lavalin Group, is in talks with the Turkish government to build a nuclear power plant with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity on the Black Sea coast, the company’s vice president told Reuters on Friday.

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, attending a World Energy Council conference in Istanbul, said a memorandum of understanding had been signed with Candu, which has six months to complete a feasibility study.

He said the government was also continuing talks with firms from South Korea, Japan and China competing for the same project.

The site identified for the plant is at Sinop, a scenic resort on a spit of land curling into the Black Sea.

Turkey has no nuclear energy plants at present but has ambitious plans to build plants over the next decade in order to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

“We want to build a nuclear power plant in Sinop with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity,” Candu vice president Ala Alizadeh said. “The location of Sinop, and the water cooling facilities may allow the capacity to be increased to 6,000 MW.”

Turkey has reached an agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build the country’s first nuclear plant at Mersin on the Mediterranean coast.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.