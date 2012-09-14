Turkey to start oil exploration alone in eastern Med

ANKARA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run oil firm TPAO plans to start offshore oil exploration on its own in 2013 in the Iskenderun-Mersin region of the eastern Mediterranean, after it failed to attract applications for joint exploration licences, officials said.

“Companies are concerned about stability in the region. Because of this they did not enter into the process that TPAO started. TPAO will start exploration in 2013,” one of the Turkish energy officials told Reuters. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall)