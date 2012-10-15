FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey expects Iran oil sanctions' exemption to continue-min
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Turkey expects Iran oil sanctions' exemption to continue-min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IZMIR, Turkey, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey expects its six-month exemption from U.S. financial sanctions because of its cut in Iranian oil purchases to continue after December, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.

He also said Turkey had started to purchase more crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The United States announced in June that it would exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other countries from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
