Units of Turkey's Sisecam to sell 125 million euro of Pasabahce shares to EBRD

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish glassmaker Sisecam said on Thursday its units will sell 125 million euro ($158 million) worth of their shares in tableware maker Pasabahce to the European Bank of Resconstruction and Development.

The companies, including Trakya Cam, Soda Sanayii and Anadolu Cam, will also sell 33.3 million lira ($15 million) of nominal shares in Pasabahce, Sisecam said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.25 lira) ($1 = 0.7911 euro) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)