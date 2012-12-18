FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines places large Airbus order
December 18, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines places large Airbus order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines ordered at least 75 Airbus medium-haul planes on Tuesday worth around $7.5 billion, Airbus said, marking the country’s largest single aircraft order.

The Istanbul-based budget carrier placed a firm order for 58 fuel-saving A320neo aircraft and 17 A321neo jets. The aircraft have a combined list price of $7.5 billion.

The deal also includes options for a further 25 aircraft. If all options are exercised, the deal’s value for all 100 aircraft could rise to $9.9 billion, based on official Airbus prices. In practice, airlines win significant discounts for large orders.

