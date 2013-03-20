FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines prepares to float shares
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 12:37 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines prepares to float shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines plans to float a 31 percent stake in an initial public share offer in the next three months, it said on Wednesday, to help fund its expansion.

The Istanbul-based airline said the offering, managed by Barclays and Is Yatirim, would increase its capital to 102 million lira ($56 million) from a current 75 million.

“While expanding its fleet continuously by enhancing investments, Pegasus has applied for a public offering in order to strengthen its position,” the company said on its website.

Pegasus - part of Esas Holding, which is also active in the food, healthcare and retail sectors - postponed a previous planned offering in 2011 due to poor market conditions.

The budget airline signed the second biggest aircraft deal in Turkish aviation history last December, ordering 100 Airbus aircraft worth $7.5 billion.

Founded in 1990, and bought by Esas Holding in 2005, Pegasus has increased its fleet from just two aircraft to more than 40 mostly Boeing 737-800s over the past two decades.

The company posted a net profit of 126 million liras in 2012, and carried 13.6 million passengers. It serves 70 destinations in 26 countries. ($1 = 1.8251 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
