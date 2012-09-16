Eight Turkish police officers killed in suspected PKK attack

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eight Turkish police officers were killed and nine wounded in a blast in the Karliova district of Bingol in southern Turkey, security officials said on Sunday.

A roadside mine was detonated by suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants when a police service bus with officers on board was passing, officials said.

The outlawed PKK - considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union - took up arms in 1984 with the aim of carving out a Kurdish state.