Dozens of Turkish police detained over wiretapping -CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of high-ranking police officers were detained in Turkey on Tuesday accused of involvement in spying and illegal wire-tapping during a probe into corruption in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s inner circle, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

At least 76 officers were detained in 22 provinces around the country on suspicion of forming a criminal organisation and illegally bugging phones, the news channel said.

Other local media said most of those detained had held key positions during last year’s corruption investigation, which led to the departure of four cabinet ministers and the detention of prominent businessmen close to Erdogan.

Police in Istanbul declined to comment. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)