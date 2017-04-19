FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's opposition CHP says will employ all legal ways to appeal referendum
April 19, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey's opposition CHP says will employ all legal ways to appeal referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition CHP party said on Wednesday it will employ all legal ways to appeal the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, after the main electoral board rejected opposition challenges to the vote.

"This is a serious legitimacy crisis. We will employ all legal ways available. We will evaluate tomorrow whether we will take the decision to the Constitutional Court or to the European Court of Human Rights," CHP deputy chairman Bulent Tezcan told reporters in comments broadcast live on television.

Opposition parties had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's referendum, which was narrowly won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included in the vote count. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

