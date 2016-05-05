FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Davutoglu says will not stand for AKP leadership if no agreement
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Davutoglu says will not stand for AKP leadership if no agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he would not run for the leadership of the ruling AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 22 if there is no internal agreement for him to do so.

In a speech in Ankara defending his record as prime minister, Davutoglu said he had kept the AKP and the government intact during a tumultuous period in Turkey. He said no-one should worry because “strong” AKP government would continue.

Five senior party officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the AKP was set to replace Davutoglu as its leader, and therefore as premier, at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks after an increasingly public feud with President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.