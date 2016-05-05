Turkey's Davutoglu says will not stand for AKP leadership if no agreement

ANKARA, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he would not run for the leadership of the ruling AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 22 if there is no internal agreement for him to do so.

In a speech in Ankara defending his record as prime minister, Davutoglu said he had kept the AKP and the government intact during a tumultuous period in Turkey. He said no-one should worry because “strong” AKP government would continue.

Five senior party officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the AKP was set to replace Davutoglu as its leader, and therefore as premier, at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks after an increasingly public feud with President Tayyip Erdogan.