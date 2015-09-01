FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish police raid offices of conglomerate close to cleric Gulen -NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkish police raided the offices of a Turkish conglomerate and media group with close links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a fierce critic and rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Broadcaster NTV said police were searching the premises of the Koza-Ipek Group in the capital Ankara.

Neither company representatives nor the police were available to comment despite repeated attempts to contact them.

Late last year, police detained dozens of people in raids on media outlets with ties to Gulen, whom Erdogan accuses of establishing a parallel structure in the state through his supporters in the judiciary, police and other institutions, and of wielding influence through the media.

The Koza-Ipek group is active in sectors including media, energy and mining. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
