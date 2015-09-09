FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish police raid Gulen-affiliated Koza Ipek firms for second time this month
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 9, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish police raid Gulen-affiliated Koza Ipek firms for second time this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkish police seeking financial documents raided companies belonging to Koza Ipek Holding on Wednesday after a court issued a second search warrant this month, a company official said.

Ankara-based Koza Ipek is affiliated with a religious movement led by U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of a plot to topple his government. Gulen denies the charge. Another company linked to the group was raided on Tuesday.

Erhan Basyurt, editor in chief of Bugun newspaper, which belongs to Koza Ipek, told Reuters the warrant was for balance sheets belonging to Koza Altin and Koza Metal . Police had initially raided Koza Ipek’s offices on Sept. 1 to investigate alleged improprieties.. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.