Turkish mining firm close to U.S. cleric placed in receivership -CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkish mining firm Koza Altin slid more than 5 percent on Monday after CNN Turk said it had been placed in receivership, but the company said it had received no such information.

The report came a month after police raided Koza Altin’s parent company over links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric. The broadcaster said the company had been placed under “administrative receivership”.

Koza Altin’s head of investor relations, Okan Bayrak, told Reuters he had not received any such information and declined to comment further. The Ankara prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Last month police raided offices of parent company Koza Ipek Holding seeking financial documents.

A court search warrant at that time showed that Koza Altin and group firm Koza Anadolu Metal were being investigated on suspicion of terror financing, terror propaganda and other crimes related to Chairman Hamdi Akin Ipek’s alleged support for Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic preacher who was once an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has accused Gulen, who resides in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, of operating a “parallel structure” of supporters in the judiciary, police, media and other institutions that has operated against his office.

Gulen has denied the charge.

Shares of Koza Altin closed down 5.7 percent at 19.70 lira, while Koza Anadolu closed down 5.6 percent at 1.87 lira. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)