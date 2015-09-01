FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Turkish firms linked with Gulen slide after police raids
September 1, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Shares in Turkish firms linked with Gulen slide after police raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares in companies owned by Koza Ipek Holding, which is affiliated with U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, tumbled more than 10 percent on Tuesday after media reported police had raided the premises of group companies.

Ipek Dogal Enerji, an energy company, and mining firm Koza Madencilik were among the companies that slid at the open after broadcaster NTV and other news channels said police were searching the premises of Koza Ipek in the capital Ankara.

Shares in other media firms not affiliated with Gulen, a former close ally of President Tayyip Erdogan who became a fierce critic, also declined amid concerns raids could spread. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

