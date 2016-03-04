FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls decision by Turkey to seize newspaper 'troubling'
March 4, 2016

U.S. calls decision by Turkey to seize newspaper 'troubling'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday called the decision by Turkish authorities to seize control of the country’s largest newspaper “troubling.”

“We see this as the latest in a series of troubling judicial and law enforcement actions taken by the Turkish government targeting media outlets and others critical of it,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

Turkish authorities seized control of the Zaman newspaper on Friday at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, in a widening crackdown against supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe of President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
