FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's nationalists reject coalition or minority govt -Davutoglu
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's nationalists reject coalition or minority govt -Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s nationalist opposition rejected the idea of a coalition with the ruling AK Party and said he would back neither a minority government nor a parliament vote for an early election, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

After meeting with National Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, Davutoglu told a news conference that the two men had been unable to realise any of the options Davutoglu had had in mind for breaking Turkey’s political impasse.

Davutoglu said he would now consult members of the AKP and President Tayyip Erdogan on possible next steps and would return the mandate to form a new government to Erdogan if necessary.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.