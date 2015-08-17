FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish nationalists would vote against early election - PM
August 17, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish nationalists would vote against early election - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s nationalist MHP opposition would vote against an early election in parliament if such a vote is called, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, further complicating his efforts to break a political impasse.

The move makes it more difficult for Davutoglu to resolve the crisis before an Aug. 23 deadline, when President Tayyip Erdogan could dissolve his caretaker cabinet and call for the formation of a new government with power shared between all four parties ahead of a new election in the autumn. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

