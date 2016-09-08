FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Turkish nationalist MHP party expels leadership challenger Aksener -CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish nationalist party MHP expelled dissident party member Meral Aksener, who is trying to oust the party’s veteran leader and seen by pollsters as capable of revitalising the party, CNN Turk television reported on Thursday.

Opinion polls suggested the removal of Devlet Bahceli as leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) could lead to a surge in support for his party, weakening President Tayyip Erdogan’s chances of securing strong parliamentary support for the introduction of a full presidential system in Turkey. (Reporting by Daren Butler, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

