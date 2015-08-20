FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM makes last-ditch call for unity as govt deadline looms
August 20, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM makes last-ditch call for unity as govt deadline looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu made a last-ditch call for Turkey’s political parties to agree on a working government on Thursday, three days before a deadline that would otherwise see President Tayyip Erdogan call a snap election.

“I am ready to sit down and talk any time, as long as we find a solution in parliament. The possibility of a coalition is no longer available, so instead of blaming each other let’s form a government,” Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

