Turkish justice ministry calls for lifting immunity of pro-Kurdish MPs

ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s justice ministry has sent to the prime minister’s office a request for parliament to lift the immunity from prosecution of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) leaders, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Friday.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for MPs from the party to face prosecution, accusing them of acting like an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

Members of parliament in Turkey have immunity from prosecution. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)