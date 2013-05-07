FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish consortium secures $2.5 bln financing for power grids-sources
May 7, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

Turkish consortium secures $2.5 bln financing for power grids-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Cengiz-Kolin-Limak consortium has secured $2.5 billion in financing from seven Turkish banks for Istanbul’s Bogazici and the Mediterranean Akdeniz power grids, for which it won tenders last year, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The sources named the lenders for the 12-year loan, with a two-year grace period, as Isbank, Garanti, Yapi Kredi, Halkbank, Denizbank , Vakifbank and Ziraat. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

