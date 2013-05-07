UPDATE 1-Turkish consortium secures $2.5 bln financing for power grids-sources

(Adds details on power grids, bid amounts)

By Evrim Ergin

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Cengiz-Kolin-Limak consortium has secured $2.5 billion in financing from seven Turkish banks for Istanbul’s Bogazici and the Mediterranean Akdeniz power grids, for which it won tenders last year, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The sources named the lenders for the 12-year loan, with a two-year grace period, as Isbank, Garanti, Yapi Kredi, Halkbank, Denizbank , Vakifbank and Ziraat.

The construction company consortium entered the top bid of $1.96 billion in December for the Bogazici grid, Turkey’s largest, which supplies the European side of Istanbul.

It also placed the highest bid of $546 million in a November tender for the sale of Akdeniz Elektrik, a network serving 1.5 million customers in southwest Turkey.

Winning the tenders consolidated its important position in Turkish power distribution. The consortium also runs the grids of Uludag in the northwest and Camlibel in central Turkey.

Turkey’s Board of Privatisation approved the sales in March. The Bogazici, or BEDAS, grid was previously tendered in 2010 but it was cancelled after the top bidders failed to fulfill the tender conditions.

The Privatisation Administration (OIB) has given the Cengiz-Kolin-Limak group until June 3 to complete the takeover of the BEDAS and Akdeniz grids.

Cengiz, Kolin and Limak are also in a consortium of five construction companies which on Friday made the winning 22 billion euro ($29 billion) bid to build and operate a third airport in Istanbul.