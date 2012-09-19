Four companies applied for pre qualification of Hamitabat tender

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Four companies have been invited to tender in the privatisation of Hamitabat power station in the northwestern region of Thrace, Turkey’s Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Wednesday.

International Company for Water&Power Projects, Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik, Enerjisa and Limak have applied for the pre qualification, OIB said in a statement.

The privatisation the 1,120 megawatts gas-fired power plant was cancelled after the OIB received only one bid last year. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Louise Heavens)