10 months ago
Turkey extends deadline for national lottery tender to March 2017
#Casinos & Gaming
October 13, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey extends deadline for national lottery tender to March 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkey extended the deadline to submit applications for its national lottery tender by another four months, the privatisation board said on Thursday.

Under the new plan, Turkey will collect bids in the tender until March 10, 2017, with applications for pre-qualification due by Feb. 10. It was the second extension of such kind this year.

The winner and runner-up companies had failed to pay a winning price of $2.76 billion in the previous auction for the national lottery held in 2014. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
