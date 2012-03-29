Turkey to tender Seyitomer coal-fired plant soon-Kilci

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - The tender process for the privatisation of Turkey’s Seyitomer coal-fired power plant will start soon, Energy Ministry undersecretary Metin Kilci told Reuters on Thursday.

The privatisation of Turkey’s 1.2 megawatt Hamitabat gas-fired power plant was cancelled after Turkey’s privatisation administration, the OIB, received only one bid last year.

The tender process for Seyitomer, located in Kutahya province in western Turkey, would kick off the process for electricity distribution tenders.

“Electricity production privatisations faced difficulty after some of the electricity distribution tenders were not realised. Soon we will tender Seyitomer,” Kilci said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Jason Neely)