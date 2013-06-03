FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish man killed by taxi driving into group of protesters -medics
June 3, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Turkish man killed by taxi driving into group of protesters -medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - A 20-year-old Turkish man died when a taxi drove into a group of demonstrators on an Istanbul highway during an anti-government protest, Turkish doctors’ association TBB said on Monday, the first known death related to the demonstrations.

The protester was named as Mehmet Ayvalitas, and TBB board member Huseyin Demirduzen said four other people were also injured, one of them seriously. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland and Nick Tattersall)

