Turkish PM's aide who kicked protester fired: official
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM's aide who kicked protester fired: official

Orhan Coskun

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 24 (Reuters) - An aide to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan who made front page news around the world after being filmed kicking a protester after Turkey’s worst ever mining accident has been sacked, a government official said on Saturday.

Footage earlier this month showing Yusuf Yerkel apparently lashing out at the man - who was being held on the ground by two security officers - sparked widespread outrage and came to symbolise the government’s widely criticised handling of the disaster, in which more than 300 people died. (Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
