FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan says Turkish markets under attack by speculators
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2013 / 7:06 PM / in 4 years

Erdogan says Turkish markets under attack by speculators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the country’s financial markets were under attack by domestic and international speculators and urged people to put their money in state rather than private banks.

“If the Istanbul bourse collapses, you (the speculators) will be under the rubble, not Tayyip Erdogan,” he told crowds of cheering supporters in the capital Ankara, after a week of the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years. (Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Ece Toksabay; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.