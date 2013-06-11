FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Istanbul mayor says police action continues until Taksim cleared
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
June 11, 2013 / 7:32 PM / in 4 years

Istanbul mayor says police action continues until Taksim cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s mayor said on Tuesday riot police would continue operations against protesters in Taksim Square day and night until it was cleared, and appealed to people to stay away for their own safety.

“We will continue our measures in an unremitting manner, whether day or night, until marginal elements are cleared and the square is open to the people,” Mayor Huseyin Avni Mutlu said in a brief television announcement.

The square has been the centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. Police began using teargas and water cannon on Tuesday morning in an attempt to clear it but clashes continued into the evening.

