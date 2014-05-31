FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police fire teargas against protesters on anniversary of mass demos
#Financials
May 31, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish police fire teargas against protesters on anniversary of mass demos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkish police on Saturday used teargas in central Istanbul to disperse protesters seeking to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades.

Several hundred people gathered on streets leading to Taksim Square, shouting for the government’s resignation, when police fired teargas at the crowd, which quickly scattered.

Earlier in the day, authorities closed roads and public transportation to deny access to Taksim to prevent demonstrations. Efforts to save a park at Taksim from government development plans sparked last year’s unrest. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Wriging by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
