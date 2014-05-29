FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unfinished Turkish train station partially collapses, 5 injured -media
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 29, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Unfinished Turkish train station partially collapses, 5 injured -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Part of a train station on a new Turkish high-speed rail line still under testing partially collapsed in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Thursday, injuring at least five workers, the Dogan news agency and broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The incident on the 533 km (330-mile) track, a high-profile project that will link Istanbul and the capital Ankara, took place less than three weeks after a mining disaster killed 301 workers and drew protests over Turkey’s poor record on workplace safety.

The Transportation Ministry said earlier this week that the high-speed link would become operational in June and that it had been delayed due to sabotage attempts, including the theft of cables and other equipment. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.