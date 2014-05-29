Unfinished Turkish train station partially collapses, 5 injured -media

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Part of a train station on a new Turkish high-speed rail line still under testing partially collapsed in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Thursday, injuring at least five workers, the Dogan news agency and broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The incident on the 533 km (330-mile) track, a high-profile project that will link Istanbul and the capital Ankara, took place less than three weeks after a mining disaster killed 301 workers and drew protests over Turkey’s poor record on workplace safety.

The Transportation Ministry said earlier this week that the high-speed link would become operational in June and that it had been delayed due to sabotage attempts, including the theft of cables and other equipment. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)