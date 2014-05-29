UPDATE 1-Six injured in building site collapse on new Turkish railway

(Adds statement from state railway company)

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Six workers were injured when part of a building site on a new Turkish high-speed rail line, still under testing, collapsed in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Thursday, the Turkish state railway company said.

The incident on the 533-km (330-mile) track, a high-profile project that will link Istanbul and the capital Ankara, took place less than three weeks after a mining disaster killed 301 workers and drew protests over Turkey’s poor record on workplace safety.

Turkish State Railways said part of a scaffolding platform collapsed and that the six workers had been taken to hospital. It said no more were trapped and that it was investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The Transportation Ministry said earlier this week that the high-speed link would become operational in June and that it had been delayed due to sabotage attempts, including the theft of cables and other equipment. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)