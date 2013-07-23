FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank raises overnight lending rate to 7.25 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 11:10 AM / in 4 years

Turkish central bank raises overnight lending rate to 7.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points on Tuesday to support the lira but kept its policy and overnight borrowing rates on hold.

The bank raised the lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5 percent, but kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent, it said in a statement after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

All 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to raise its overnight lending rate, but to leave the other two rates on hold.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.