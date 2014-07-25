FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls again for deeper interest rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday interest rates were still too high and should be lowered, despite the central bank cutting its main interest rate by a total of 175 basis points since May.

“I find the current level of interest rates high. They should further come down,” Erdogan told a rally in the town of Bilecik, a week after the central bank trimmed its main one-week repo rate for a third consecutive month.

Erdogan is campaigning for a presidential election on Aug. 10 which he is widely expected to win, and has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs to maintain economic growth.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
