Turkey's Erdogan calls again for deeper interest rate cuts

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday interest rates were still too high and should be lowered, despite the central bank cutting its main interest rate by a total of 175 basis points since May.

“I find the current level of interest rates high. They should further come down,” Erdogan told a rally in the town of Bilecik, a week after the central bank trimmed its main one-week repo rate for a third consecutive month.

Erdogan is campaigning for a presidential election on Aug. 10 which he is widely expected to win, and has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs to maintain economic growth.