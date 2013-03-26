FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish c.bank cuts overnight lending rate to 7.5 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Turkish c.bank cuts overnight lending rate to 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cuts its overnight lending rate to 7.5 percent from 8.5 percent on Tuesday but kept its overnight borrowing rate and benchmark rate on hold.

The bank held its overnight borrowing rate at 4.50 percent and its one-week repo policy rate, which it cut by 25 basis points in December, unchanged at 5.50 percent.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to keep the main repo rate on hold, with most also forecasting all three rates unchanged. One expected a 25 basis point cut in the borrowing rate - the lower end of the rate corridor - while three expected a 25 point cut in the lending rate.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.