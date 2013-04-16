FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish cenbank cuts benchmark interest rate to 5.0 pct
April 16, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

Turkish cenbank cuts benchmark interest rate to 5.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday to guard against an appreciating lira, and also cut its overnight borrowing and lending rates.

The bank cut the one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent. It cut the borrowing rate to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent and the lending rate to 7.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut the benchmark rate.

The bank last cut its main policy rate in December, when it trimmed it by 25 basis points. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

