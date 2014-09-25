FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank leaves key rates unchanged as inflation remains high
September 25, 2014

Turkish central bank leaves key rates unchanged as inflation remains high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday despite slowing economic growth, as it battles stubbornly high inflation and pressure on the lira in the face of an expected tightening in U.S. monetary policy.

The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its overnight lending rate unchanged at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters forecast the central bank would leave its main one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent. Two predicted a 50-basis-point cut and one predicted a 25-basis- point cut in the overnight lending rate. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Larry King/Nick Tattersall)

