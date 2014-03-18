Turkish cenbank says policy to stay tight until inflation drops

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain its tight monetary policy stance until there was a clear improvement in the outlook for inflation and said upward risks to prices remained significant.
It said loan growth was slowing gradually due to tight policy and weak capital flows and said it expected a significant improvement in the country’s current account deficit, its main economic weakness, this year.
Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall