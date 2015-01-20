Turkish central bank cuts main interest rate, other rates on hold

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank lowered its one-week repo rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday in response to slowing inflation and in the face of increased political pressure for softer monetary policy, but left other key rates on hold.

The bank cut its one-week repo rate to 7.75 percent while leaving its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)