REFILE-Turkish c.bank raises fx reserve coefficients by 0.2 points
April 16, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Turkish c.bank raises fx reserve coefficients by 0.2 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised the amount of forex that lenders have to provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in foreign exchange, a move which will boost the central bank’s forex reserves and tighten lenders’ forex liquidity.

The bank raised its coefficients by 0.2 points for banks wishing to hold more than 35 percent of their reserves in foreign exchange, meaning they will now have to provide proportionally more forex to do so. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

