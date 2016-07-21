FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
DBRS cuts Turkey's sovereign credit rating to junk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

DBRS cuts Turkey's sovereign credit rating to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS said on Thursday it cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating by one notch to a speculative grade BB(High), reflecting a deterioration in the rule of law and rising geopolitical tensions since last Friday's failed coup.

It also cut Turkey's short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings and said the trend on all ratings was negative.

"Turkey's large external financing needs are a key source of vulerability," DBRS said in a statement.

"Moreover, the failed coup attempt and its fallout could divert political attention from the much-needed structural reform agenda, which is important to boost national savings and reduce external imbalances."

DBRS said it could cut the rating further if Turkey's instiutional quality continued to weaken or if a sharp reduction in capital inflows severely affected the economy and financial system. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.