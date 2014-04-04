FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cut Turkey growth forecast to 2.5 pct from 3.2 pct for 2014
#Financials
April 4, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Fitch cut Turkey growth forecast to 2.5 pct from 3.2 pct for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch cut its growth forecast for Turkey to 2.5 percent from 3.2 percent for 2014, and to 3.2 percent from 3.8 percent for 2015, citing slower domestic lending growth and signs of moderation in consumer and investor confidence.

In a note released on Friday, Fitch affirmed Turkey’s ratings at BBB- with a stable outlook.

Fitch said it expected political noise to remain an enduring feature of Turkey ahead of presidential elections in August and parliamentary elections in June 2015, periodically clouding the economic outlook.

Fitch said Turkey’s economy remained highly volatile, and expected the coherence and predictability of its macroeconomic policy to be weaker than in some emerging market peers. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kim Coghill)

