Fitch affirms Turkey 'BBB-' rating, outlook stable

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey’s sovereign rating at BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, with a stable outlook on Friday, noting that fiscal discipline remained in place in 2015 despite two parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Fitch said the implementation of pre-election spending commitments was expected to worsen the fiscal position in 2016, with the central government deficit expected to widen to 2 percent of GDP.

The lira had weakened to 3.0 against the dollar beforehand on unease about the announcement and stood at 2.9950 at 2150 GMT.