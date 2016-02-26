FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch affirms Turkey 'BBB-' rating, outlook stable
February 26, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch affirms Turkey 'BBB-' rating, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey’s sovereign rating at BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, with a stable outlook on Friday, noting that fiscal discipline remained in place in 2015 despite two parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Fitch said the implementation of pre-election spending commitments was expected to worsen the fiscal position in 2016, with the central government deficit expected to widen to 2 percent of GDP.

The lira had weakened to 3.0 against the dollar beforehand on unease about the announcement and stood at 2.9950 at 2150 GMT.

Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton

