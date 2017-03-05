Erdogan compares German cancellation of meetings with Nazi period

ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday German actions in stopping political meetings of resident Turks that were due to be addressed by Turkish officials "were no different to those of the Nazi period".

German authorities withdrew permission for two meetings in German cities last week that were part of a government campaign to win the 1.5 million-strong Turkish community's support for sweeping new powers for Erdogan going to referendum in April.

"Germany, you have no relation whatsoever to democracy and you should know that your current actions are no different to those of Nazi period. When we say that, they get disturbed. Why are you disturbed?" he said at a rally in Istanbul.