BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that Germany and Turkey had many ties such as
NATO membership and their joint fight against Islamic terrorism
but differences had come to the fore recently and everything
should be done to resolve that.
"There are on the one hand many common European-Turkish
interests and on the other hand there are profound differences
between the European Union and Turkey and between Germany and
Turkey - and we're feeling that again these days," Merkel told
the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"From our point of view it's worth making every endeavour to
advocate for German-Turkish relations but on the basis of our
values and our expectations and with clarity," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)