4 months ago
Dutch citizens barred from leaving Turkey - Dutch state TV
April 6, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 4 months ago

Dutch citizens barred from leaving Turkey - Dutch state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 6 (Reuters) - As many as 100 Dutch citizens of Turkish descent are being prevented from leaving Turkey, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

NOS said those affected, many of whom had been to Turkey on holiday or to see their families, had all been publicly critical of President Tayyip Erdogan, whose government has cracked down on opposition activity since last year's attempted coup.

It was not clear if the people affected had both Turkish and Dutch citizenship. The Dutch foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)

